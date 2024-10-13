Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C($0.02), reports. Aritzia had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 3.26%. The company had revenue of C$615.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$581.10 million.

Aritzia Stock Down 5.6 %

ATZ opened at C$47.20 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$46.60 and a 200-day moving average of C$40.70. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.38. Aritzia has a 1-year low of C$20.67 and a 1-year high of C$51.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ATZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$43.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Aritzia from C$47.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Aritzia from C$52.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Friday. CIBC raised their price target on Aritzia from C$47.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on Aritzia from C$60.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$55.38.

Insider Transactions at Aritzia

In other news, Senior Officer Karen Kwan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$47.70, for a total transaction of C$477,000.00. In related news, Director Jennifer Wong sold 11,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$47.75, for a total value of C$563,450.00. Also, Senior Officer Karen Kwan sold 10,000 shares of Aritzia stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$47.70, for a total transaction of C$477,000.00. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Aritzia

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells apparels and accessories for women in the United States and Canada. The company offers activewear, blazers and suiting, bodysuits, denim, dresses, jackets and coats, jumpsuits and rompers, leggings and bike shorts, pants, shirts and blouses, shorts, skirts, sweaters, and sweatpants, sweatshirts, hoodies, and sweats, as well as t-shirts, tops, intimates, bra tops, leaotards.

