Ark (ARK) Trading Up 4.8% Over Last 7 Days

Ark (ARK) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 13th. One Ark coin can currently be purchased for about $0.49 or 0.00000793 BTC on exchanges. Ark has a total market cap of $91.10 million and $88.02 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ark has traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000261 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000747 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001096 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000599 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000567 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001308 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001070 BTC.

Ark Profile

Ark is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 184,057,884 coins and its circulating supply is 184,057,910 coins. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ark is ark.io. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark (ARK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2016. Ark has a current supply of 184,048,438. The last known price of Ark is 0.50253818 USD and is up 1.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 90 active market(s) with $99,104,216.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://ark.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

