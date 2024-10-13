Aryzta Ag (OTCMKTS:ARZTF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Aryzta Ag (OTCMKTS:ARZTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,491,000 shares, a decline of 32.2% from the September 15th total of 5,150,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Aryzta Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ARZTF opened at C$1.90 on Friday. Aryzta has a twelve month low of C$1.70 and a twelve month high of C$1.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$1.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.88.

About Aryzta

ARYZTA AG provides products and services for in-store bakery solutions in Europe and internationally. It offers pastries, cookies, buns, bread, rolls, artisan loaves, sweet baked goods, morning goods, and savory and other products. The company is also involved in asset management services; and distribution of food products.

