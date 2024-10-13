AsiaBaseMetals (CVE:ABZ) Sets New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

AsiaBaseMetals Inc. (CVE:ABZ – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 45000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

AsiaBaseMetals Stock Down 22.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.46 million, a P/E ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.09 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.10.

Get AsiaBaseMetals alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Terrylene Penstock sold 350,000 shares of AsiaBaseMetals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.11, for a total value of C$38,500.00. Insiders purchased a total of 107,000 shares of company stock worth $9,498 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

AsiaBaseMetals Company Profile

AsiaBaseMetals Inc focuses on the exploration and development of precious and base metals properties in Canada. It explores for gold, silver, zinc copper, cobalt, and lithium deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the Gnome project consisting of 1,996 hectares located in British Columbia. AsiaBaseMetals Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AsiaBaseMetals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AsiaBaseMetals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.