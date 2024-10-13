ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Short Interest Up 200.0% in September

ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the September 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

ASM International Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:ASMIY opened at $630.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.08 billion, a PE ratio of 52.76 and a beta of 1.64. ASM International has a 1 year low of $375.35 and a 1 year high of $813.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $640.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $674.40.

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $760.07 million during the quarter. ASM International had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 21.26%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ASM International will post 16.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ASMIY. Citigroup upgraded shares of ASM International to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of ASM International to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of ASM International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th.

About ASM International

ASM International NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of equipment and materials used to produce semiconductor devices in Europe, the United States, and Asia. The company's products include wafer processing deposition systems for atomic layer deposition (ALD), epitaxy, silicon carbide, plasma enhanced chemical vapor deposition (PECVD), and vertical furnace systems, including low pressure chemical vapor deposition (LPCVD), diffusion, and oxidation products, as well as provides spare parts and support services.

