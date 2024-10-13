Astar Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $436.41 Million (ASTR)

Astar (ASTR) traded down 1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 13th. In the last seven days, Astar has traded down 1.9% against the dollar. Astar has a total market capitalization of $436.41 million and $7.32 million worth of Astar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Astar token can now be purchased for about $0.0593 or 0.00000095 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Astar alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000080 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $159.31 or 0.00254680 BTC.

Astar Token Profile

Astar launched on October 18th, 2021. Astar’s total supply is 8,236,259,268 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,358,525,843 tokens. The official website for Astar is astar.network. Astar’s official message board is forum.astar.network. Astar’s official Twitter account is @astarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Astar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Astar (ASTR) is a cryptocurrency . Astar has a current supply of 8,236,073,971 with 7,358,340,546 in circulation. The last known price of Astar is 0.06013655 USD and is up 1.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 118 active market(s) with $8,103,063.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://astar.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Astar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Astar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Astar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Astar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Astar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.