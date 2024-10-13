Astera Labs’ (ALAB) Buy Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $65.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on ALAB. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Astera Labs from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Astera Labs from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Astera Labs from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Astera Labs from $95.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Roth Mkm reduced their price target on Astera Labs from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $73.09.

Shares of NASDAQ ALAB opened at $66.69 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.36. Astera Labs has a twelve month low of $36.22 and a twelve month high of $95.21.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $76.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.41 million. Astera Labs’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Astera Labs will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael Truett Tate sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $6,203,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,762,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,351,942.64. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Michael Truett Tate sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $6,203,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,762,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,351,942.64. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sanjay Gajendra sold 76,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.32, for a total transaction of $3,476,089.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 855,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,748,600. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 404,791 shares of company stock worth $20,840,158.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Astera Labs during the second quarter worth about $74,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Astera Labs by 11,920.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Astera Labs during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in Astera Labs in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Astera Labs in the second quarter valued at approximately $332,000.

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

