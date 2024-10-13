AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

AstroNova Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ALOT opened at $14.35 on Thursday. AstroNova has a twelve month low of $11.79 and a twelve month high of $18.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.69. The company has a market capitalization of $107.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 0.55.

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 16th. The business services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $40.54 million during the quarter. AstroNova had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 7.77%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AstroNova

About AstroNova

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AstroNova stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AstroNova, Inc. ( NASDAQ:ALOT Free Report ) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 349,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 4.67% of AstroNova worth $6,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 43.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).

