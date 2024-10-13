AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.
Shares of NASDAQ ALOT opened at $14.35 on Thursday. AstroNova has a twelve month low of $11.79 and a twelve month high of $18.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.69. The company has a market capitalization of $107.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 0.55.
AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 16th. The business services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $40.54 million during the quarter. AstroNova had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 7.77%.
AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).
