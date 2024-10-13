Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Auburn National Bancorporation stock opened at $20.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.30 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.89. Auburn National Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $16.48 and a fifty-two week high of $25.25.

Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.62 million during the quarter. Auburn National Bancorporation had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 0.85%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.20%. Auburn National Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 469.57%.

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc operates as the bank holding company for AuburnBank that provides various banking products and services in East Alabama. The company offers checking, savings, and transaction deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial, financial, agricultural, real estate construction, and consumer loan products; and other financial services.

