Augur (REP) 24-Hour Volume Tops $80,631.17

Augur (REP) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 13th. Augur has a market capitalization of $3.20 million and approximately $80,631.17 worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Augur token can currently be bought for $0.29 or 0.00000464 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Augur has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Augur Token Profile

Augur launched on November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Augur is https://reddit.com/r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Augur is www.augur.net. Augur’s official Twitter account is @augurproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Augur Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Augur (REP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Augur has a current supply of 11,000,000. The last known price of Augur is 0.29179362 USD and is up 0.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 106 active market(s) with $80,950.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.augur.net/.”

