Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUROW) Short Interest Up 38.7% in September

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUROW – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,600 shares, a growth of 38.7% from the September 15th total of 16,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 110,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Aurora Innovation Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AUROW opened at $0.80 on Friday. Aurora Innovation has a 52 week low of $0.14 and a 52 week high of $0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.33.

Get Aurora Innovation alerts:

About Aurora Innovation

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.