Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUROW) Short Interest Up 38.7% in September

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUROW – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,600 shares, a growth of 38.7% from the September 15th total of 16,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 110,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Aurora Innovation Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:AUROW opened at $0.80 on Friday. Aurora Innovation has a 52 week low of $0.14 and a 52 week high of $0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.33.
About Aurora Innovation
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Aurora Innovation
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Why Fastenal Stock Could Hit New Highs After Strong Q3 Results
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Why Eli Lilly Stock Is Soaring—and How It Plans to Stay on Top
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Under $20 With Insider Buying and Major Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.