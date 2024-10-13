Avalanche Reaches Market Capitalization of $11.59 Billion (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. One Avalanche coin can now be purchased for about $28.50 or 0.00045659 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Avalanche has traded up 6.4% against the US dollar. Avalanche has a market cap of $11.59 billion and $316.01 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00007401 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00012498 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00006820 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002246 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00003921 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000539 BTC.

About Avalanche

Avalanche uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 446,601,080 coins and its circulating supply is 406,597,980 coins. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Avalanche has a current supply of 446,599,891.2351063 with 406,596,791.2351063 in circulation. The last known price of Avalanche is 28.98410494 USD and is up 1.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 787 active market(s) with $326,301,380.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://avax.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

