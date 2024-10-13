Avante (CVE:XX) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Avante Corp. (CVE:XX – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.74 and traded as high as C$0.83. Avante shares last traded at C$0.83, with a volume of 10,500 shares.

Avante Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.80, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The stock has a market cap of C$22.11 million, a P/E ratio of -6.92 and a beta of 1.71.

Avante (CVE:XX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$7.26 million for the quarter. Avante had a negative return on equity of 21.62% and a negative net margin of 11.76%. On average, equities analysts expect that Avante Corp. will post 0.0054778 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Avante

Avante Corp. develops security technologies, products, and solutions in Canada, the United States, Israel, Egypt, Italy, Kuwait, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides system design, sales, installations, and monitoring services, including alarm response and patrols, personal protection, house staff training, and secure transportation.

