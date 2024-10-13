Ayrshire Capital Management LLC Has $686,000 Stock Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Ayrshire Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,000 shares during the quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Howard Financial Services LTD. increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 7,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 65,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspect Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 54,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

IAU opened at $50.16 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $35.36 and a 1-year high of $50.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.70.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.