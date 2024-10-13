Ayrshire Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 17,077 Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Ayrshire Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 17,077 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $3,975,000. Insulet makes up about 1.9% of Ayrshire Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Insulet in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Insulet during the first quarter worth about $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Insulet by 81.0% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 181 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Insulet by 138.1% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 250 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Insulet by 159.2% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 254 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter.

PODD stock opened at $233.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $214.20 and a 200-day moving average of $194.85. Insulet Co. has a 12-month low of $125.82 and a 12-month high of $243.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $16.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.38, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.21.

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.01). Insulet had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The company had revenue of $488.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. Insulet’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Insulet Co. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Insulet from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Insulet from $236.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Insulet from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays raised their price target on Insulet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Insulet from $211.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.60.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

