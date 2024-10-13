Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Downgraded to “Hold” at Seaport Res Ptn

Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Azul (NYSE:AZUL – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on AZUL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Azul from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. HSBC downgraded Azul from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $2.70 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Azul from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Azul from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $6.70 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Azul from $10.00 to $4.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Azul has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.59.

Azul stock opened at $3.24 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.98. Azul has a 12 month low of $2.02 and a 12 month high of $11.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.76.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $800.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $791.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.81) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Azul will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its holdings in Azul by 9.5% during the second quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 27,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 2,380 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Azul by 35.9% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,812 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Azul by 19.4% during the first quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 18,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 3,042 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Azul during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Azul during the second quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in Brazil and internationally. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated approximately 1,000 daily departures to 160 destinations through a network of 300 non-stop routes with an operating fleet of 183 aircraft and a passenger contractual fleet of 189 aircraft.

