B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.00% Senior Notes due 2026 (RILYG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.31 on October 31st

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.00% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:RILYG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Saturday, October 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.3125 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.
B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.00% Senior Notes due 2026 Trading Down 2.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ RILYG opened at $8.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.06. B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.00% Senior Notes due 2026 has a 52-week low of $6.87 and a 52-week high of $20.75.
B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.00% Senior Notes due 2026 Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.00% Senior Notes due 2026
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Why Fastenal Stock Could Hit New Highs After Strong Q3 Results
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Why Eli Lilly Stock Is Soaring—and How It Plans to Stay on Top
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Under $20 With Insider Buying and Major Upside
Receive News & Ratings for B. Riley Financial Inc. 5.00% Senior Notes due 2026 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B. Riley Financial Inc. 5.00% Senior Notes due 2026 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.