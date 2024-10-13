B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) Senior Officer Sells C$66,479.25 in Stock

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) Senior Officer Ninette Krohnert sold 16,175 shares of B2Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.11, for a total transaction of C$66,479.25.
B2Gold Trading Up 2.8 %
Shares of BTO opened at C$4.40 on Friday. B2Gold Corp. has a 52-week low of C$3.18 and a 52-week high of C$4.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$3.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.83. The stock has a market cap of C$5.76 billion, a PE ratio of -27.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.23.
B2Gold (TSE:BTO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$673.95 million for the quarter. B2Gold had a negative return on equity of 3.47% and a negative net margin of 7.23%. Research analysts forecast that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.5484293 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
B2Gold Announces Dividend
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have commented on the stock. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$4.25 to C$5.25 in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. CIBC set a C$3.30 target price on shares of B2Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of B2Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$5.92.
View Our Latest Report on B2Gold
B2Gold Company Profile
B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than B2Gold
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Under $20 With Insider Buying and Major Upside
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- China’s EV Rally: Should Investors Chase, Avoid, or Buy the Dip?
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/7 – 10/11
Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.