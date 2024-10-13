B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) Senior Officer Sells C$66,479.25 in Stock

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) Senior Officer Ninette Krohnert sold 16,175 shares of B2Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.11, for a total transaction of C$66,479.25.

Shares of BTO opened at C$4.40 on Friday. B2Gold Corp. has a 52-week low of C$3.18 and a 52-week high of C$4.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$3.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.83. The stock has a market cap of C$5.76 billion, a PE ratio of -27.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.23.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$673.95 million for the quarter. B2Gold had a negative return on equity of 3.47% and a negative net margin of 7.23%. Research analysts forecast that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.5484293 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. B2Gold’s payout ratio is -137.50%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$4.25 to C$5.25 in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. CIBC set a C$3.30 target price on shares of B2Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of B2Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$5.92.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

