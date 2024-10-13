B90 (LON:B90) Shares Down 2.3% – Should You Sell?

B90 Holdings PLC (LON:B90 – Get Free Report) shares dropped 2.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 4.25 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.25 ($0.06). Approximately 76,185 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 635,752 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.35 ($0.06).

B90 Trading Down 2.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of £18.68 million, a P/E ratio of -425.00 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 242.03, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3.59.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other B90 news, insider Ronny Breivik purchased 49,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of £1,474.98 ($1,930.35). 69.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

B90 Company Profile

B90 Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of online sportsbook and casino products through Bet90.com and spinbookie.com in the British Virgin Islands and Malta. It also engages in generating marketing leads and marketing contracts for the activities of partners in sports betting and casinos games under Oddsen.nu and Tippen4you.com.

