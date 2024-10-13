Balancer (BAL) Price Hits $1.94 on Exchanges

Balancer (BAL) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 13th. During the last seven days, Balancer has traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar. Balancer has a market capitalization of $117.21 million and approximately $3.06 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Balancer token can currently be bought for $1.94 or 0.00003099 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000080 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $159.86 or 0.00254765 BTC.

Balancer Token Profile

Balancer was first traded on June 20th, 2020. Balancer’s total supply is 65,377,596 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,274,860 tokens. Balancer’s official Twitter account is @balancer and its Facebook page is accessible here. Balancer’s official message board is balancer.finance/blog-feed. The official website for Balancer is balancer.finance.

Buying and Selling Balancer

According to CryptoCompare, “Balancer (BAL) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Balancer has a current supply of 65,374,719.90183536 with 60,271,983.25828663 in circulation. The last known price of Balancer is 1.95690721 USD and is up 0.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 669 active market(s) with $3,148,612.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://balancer.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Balancer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Balancer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Balancer using one of the exchanges listed above.

