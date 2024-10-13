Ballew Advisors Inc Has $1.40 Million Stock Position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV)

Ballew Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Free Report) by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,642 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,910 shares during the quarter. Fidelity High Dividend ETF comprises about 0.9% of Ballew Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Ballew Advisors Inc’s holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF were worth $1,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,240,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,537,000 after acquiring an additional 364,298 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth $12,937,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 35.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,020,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,739,000 after purchasing an additional 268,292 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at about $10,217,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 130.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 384,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,432,000 after buying an additional 218,023 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Fidelity High Dividend ETF stock opened at $51.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.46 and a 200-day moving average of $47.43. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $36.94 and a 1 year high of $51.10.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit positive dividend characteristics, with overweights to sectors that exhibit higher dividend yield. FDVV was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

