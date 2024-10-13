Ballew Advisors Inc Has $732,000 Holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Ballew Advisors Inc lowered its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 281 shares during the quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 691.6% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 15,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 13,569 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 45,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 265,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,804,000 after buying an additional 33,604 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 137,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,626,000 after buying an additional 11,362 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock opened at $49.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.51. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $45.06 and a twelve month high of $51.49.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.