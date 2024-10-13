Ballew Advisors Inc Sells 478 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Ballew Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 478 shares during the quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWS. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

IWS opened at $132.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.97. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $97.40 and a 12-month high of $132.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.43.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

