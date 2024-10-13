Banana Gun (BANANA) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $51.54 Million

Banana Gun (BANANA) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. One Banana Gun token can now be bought for $63.11 or 0.00100515 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Banana Gun has traded 40.7% higher against the US dollar. Banana Gun has a total market cap of $217.06 million and approximately $51.54 million worth of Banana Gun was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000076 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.64 or 0.00254254 BTC.

About Banana Gun

Banana Gun’s total supply is 8,453,816 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,439,457 tokens. Banana Gun’s official Twitter account is @bananagunbot. Banana Gun’s official website is bananagun.io.

Buying and Selling Banana Gun

According to CryptoCompare, “Banana Gun (BANANA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Banana Gun has a current supply of 8,453,815.54248147 with 3,439,456.70573119 in circulation. The last known price of Banana Gun is 62.7527773 USD and is up 2.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 118 active market(s) with $67,243,372.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bananagun.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banana Gun directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Banana Gun should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Banana Gun using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

