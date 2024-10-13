Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in September

Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the September 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Banco de Sabadell Price Performance

Shares of Banco de Sabadell stock opened at $3.88 on Friday. Banco de Sabadell has a 12-month low of $2.18 and a 12-month high of $4.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.85.

Get Banco de Sabadell alerts:

Banco de Sabadell Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.1084 dividend. This is an increase from Banco de Sabadell’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Banco de Sabadell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.42%.

Banco de Sabadell Company Profile

Banco de Sabadell, SA provides banking products and services to personal, business, and private customers in Spain and internationally. The company offers retail banking products, such as current and savings accounts, personal loans, cards, and mortgages. It also provides financial products and services to large and medium enterprises, SMEs, shops and self-employed workers, private individuals, and professionals; and consumer finance, asset management, and bancassurance services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Banco de Sabadell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco de Sabadell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.