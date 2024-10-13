Banco Santander, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BCDRF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Banco Santander, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BCDRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 617,300 shares, a growth of 35.5% from the September 15th total of 455,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 71.0 days.

Banco Santander Price Performance

OTCMKTS BCDRF opened at $5.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.85 and its 200-day moving average is $4.93. Banco Santander has a 12-month low of $3.41 and a 12-month high of $5.45.

About Banco Santander

Featured Articles

Banco Santander, SA provides various financial services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments. It offers demand and time deposits, mutual funds, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, loans, and various financing solutions; and project finance, debt capital markets, global transaction banking, and corporate finance services.

