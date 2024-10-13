Banco Santander, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BCDRF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Banco Santander, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BCDRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 617,300 shares, a growth of 35.5% from the September 15th total of 455,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 71.0 days.
Banco Santander Price Performance
OTCMKTS BCDRF opened at $5.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.85 and its 200-day moving average is $4.93. Banco Santander has a 12-month low of $3.41 and a 12-month high of $5.45.
About Banco Santander
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Banco Santander
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Why Fastenal Stock Could Hit New Highs After Strong Q3 Results
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Why Eli Lilly Stock Is Soaring—and How It Plans to Stay on Top
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Under $20 With Insider Buying and Major Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.