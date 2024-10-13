Band Protocol (BAND) Price Down 6.3% Over Last Week

Band Protocol (BAND) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 13th. Band Protocol has a total market capitalization of $166.11 million and $3.41 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Band Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.09 or 0.00001747 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Band Protocol has traded 6.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000077 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.57 or 0.00253518 BTC.

Band Protocol Profile

Band Protocol’s launch date was September 9th, 2019. Band Protocol’s total supply is 152,056,903 tokens. The official website for Band Protocol is bandprotocol.com. Band Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bandprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Band Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Band Protocol is medium.com/bandprotocol.

Buying and Selling Band Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Band Protocol (BAND) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Band Protocol has a current supply of 152,035,464.27437901. The last known price of Band Protocol is 1.14503654 USD and is down -0.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 303 active market(s) with $3,093,768.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bandprotocol.com/.”

