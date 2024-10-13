Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,500 shares, an increase of 161.9% from the September 15th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Bank of Ireland Group Stock Performance

Bank of Ireland Group stock opened at $10.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.91. Bank of Ireland Group has a 52-week low of $8.38 and a 52-week high of $12.13.

Bank of Ireland Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.243 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th.

Bank of Ireland Group Company Profile

Bank of Ireland Group plc provides various banking and financial products and services. It provides current and savings accounts, and business deposits and accounts; personal, car, home improvement, graduate, motor finance, and student loans, as well as overdrafts; and business and farming loans, green business, insurance premium finance, invoice finance, hire purchase, and leasing services.

