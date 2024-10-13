Banyan Gold (CVE:BYN) Stock Price Down 2.2% – Here’s What Happened

Banyan Gold Corp. (CVE:BYN – Get Free Report) shares fell 2.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.22. 50,959 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 245,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.
Banyan Gold Stock Down 2.2 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.19 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of C$72.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 1.59.
About Banyan Gold
Banyan Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metals. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the AurMac project that consists of 506 quartz mineral claims covering an area of approximately 9,230 hectares located in the Mayo Mining District, Yukon Territory; Hyland gold project comprises of 927 quartz mineral claims covering an area of totaling 18,620 hectares located in the Watson Lake Mining District, Yukon Territory; and Nitra gold project, which consists of 1,442 claims covering an area of approximately 296 square kilometers located in the Mayo Mining District, Yukon Territory.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Banyan Gold
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Why Fastenal Stock Could Hit New Highs After Strong Q3 Results
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Why Eli Lilly Stock Is Soaring—and How It Plans to Stay on Top
- The Risks of Owning Bonds
- 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Under $20 With Insider Buying and Major Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Banyan Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banyan Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.