Barclays Cuts TELUS (TSE:T) Price Target to C$23.00

TELUS (TSE:T – Free Report) (NYSE:TU) had its price target cut by Barclays from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on T. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of TELUS from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of TELUS from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from C$23.00 to C$21.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of TELUS from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of TELUS from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of TELUS from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$24.54.

Shares of TSE:T opened at C$22.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.58. TELUS has a 52-week low of C$20.04 and a 52-week high of C$25.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$22.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$22.02. The company has a market capitalization of C$32.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.72.

TELUS (TSE:T – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C$0.01. TELUS had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 3.91%. The business had revenue of C$4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.04 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TELUS will post 1.0598971 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th were given a $0.389 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.98%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is 294.34%.

In other TELUS news, Director Marc Parent bought 10,530 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$22.52 per share, with a total value of C$237,135.60. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.

