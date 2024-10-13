Barclays Raises Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Price Target to $135.00

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a moderate sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised Digital Realty Trust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, HSBC raised Digital Realty Trust from a reduce rating to a hold rating and upped their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $156.89.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on DLR

Digital Realty Trust Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:DLR opened at $160.73 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.06. The company has a market capitalization of $52.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. Digital Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $113.94 and a 52-week high of $165.17.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($1.43). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 20.58%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 142.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 600 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.26, for a total value of $90,156.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,360,604.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Digital Realty Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 75.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 1,125.0% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.