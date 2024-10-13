Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) Shares Sold by Willner & Heller LLC

Willner & Heller LLC lessened its position in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 622 shares during the period. Barrett Business Services makes up 1.3% of Willner & Heller LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Willner & Heller LLC’s holdings in Barrett Business Services were worth $1,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Barrett Business Services by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 30,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,811,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Bridge City Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 2.4% in the first quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 14,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its position in Barrett Business Services by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 4,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Barrett Business Services by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Barrett Business Services by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 936 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Barrett Business Services Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BBSI traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.04. 80,065 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,580. The company has a market cap of $969.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.38. Barrett Business Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.59 and a 52 week high of $37.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.61.

Barrett Business Services Increases Dividend

Barrett Business Services ( NASDAQ:BBSI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $279.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.13 million. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 25.69% and a net margin of 4.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Barrett Business Services, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. This is an increase from Barrett Business Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.58%.

Insider Activity at Barrett Business Services

In other Barrett Business Services news, CEO Gary Kramer sold 34,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $1,201,794.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,501,132.15. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 35,133 shares of company stock worth $1,231,357 in the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BBSI shares. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Barrett Business Services from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Barrington Research increased their price target on Barrett Business Services from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

About Barrett Business Services

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

