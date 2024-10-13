Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Shares Up 0.9% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) shot up 0.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $20.34 and last traded at $20.26. 2,279,313 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 21,108,381 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.07.

Several research firms have commented on GOLD. Argus upgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $26.50 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

The company has a market cap of $35.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.74 and its 200 day moving average is $18.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 5.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.78%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Barrick Gold by 58.4% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 100,680,644 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,821,963,000 after purchasing an additional 37,128,653 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Barrick Gold by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,761,067 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,077,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,572 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 58,820,050 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $978,766,000 after buying an additional 14,138,639 shares during the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 18,837,028 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $314,254,000 after buying an additional 666,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 14,887,656 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $251,929,000 after buying an additional 1,231,184 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

