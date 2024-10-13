Basanite, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BASA) Short Interest Update

Basanite, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BASA – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,600 shares, a growth of 55.0% from the September 15th total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,561,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Basanite Stock Down 20.0 %
BASA opened at $0.05 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average of $0.01. Basanite has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.08.
About Basanite
