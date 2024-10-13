Basanite, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BASA) Short Interest Update

Basanite, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BASA – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,600 shares, a growth of 55.0% from the September 15th total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,561,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Basanite Stock Down 20.0 %

BASA opened at $0.05 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average of $0.01. Basanite has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.08.

Get Basanite alerts:

About Basanite

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Basanite, Inc engages in the basalt fiber reinforced polymer (FRP) business worldwide. It produces basalt FRP products that are used as replacement for other FRP rebar and industry fiber products, as wells as steel reinforcement. The company was formerly known as PayMeOn, Inc and changed its name to Basanite, Inc in December 2018.

Receive News & Ratings for Basanite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basanite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.