Bear Creek Mining (CVE:BCM) Hits New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Shares of Bear Creek Mining Co. (CVE:BCM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.49 and last traded at C$0.49, with a volume of 302078 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.48.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.61, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.36. The stock has a market cap of C$104.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39, a P/E/G ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.83.
Bear Creek Mining (CVE:BCM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 26th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C($0.01). Bear Creek Mining had a negative return on equity of 60.46% and a negative net margin of 50.97%. The business had revenue of C$30.29 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Bear Creek Mining Co. will post 0.0423628 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Bear Creek Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal properties in Peru. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company holds 100% interest in Corani property that consists of various mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 6,500 hectares located to the southeast of Cusco, Peru; and holds 100% interest in Mercedes Gold Mine project consists of various mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 69,284 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.
