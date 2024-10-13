Bel Fuse Inc. (BELFB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 on November 1st

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the electronics maker on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th.

Bel Fuse has a dividend payout ratio of 5.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Bel Fuse to earn $4.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.6%.

Shares of BELFB stock opened at $83.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 1.34. Bel Fuse has a 12-month low of $39.13 and a 12-month high of $83.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.37.

Bel Fuse ( NASDAQ:BELFB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.58. Bel Fuse had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $133.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Bel Fuse will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BELFB has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bel Fuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Bel Fuse from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Bel Fuse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Bel Fuse from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries in the United States, the People's Republic of China, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, India, Switzerland, and internationally.

