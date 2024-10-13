Beldex (BDX) 1-Day Volume Tops $12.66 Million

Beldex (BDX) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. One Beldex coin can currently be purchased for $0.0762 or 0.00000122 BTC on major exchanges. Beldex has a total market cap of $509.28 million and approximately $12.66 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Beldex has traded up 21.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Beldex alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,451.31 or 0.03918127 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.44 or 0.00045460 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00007336 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00012276 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00012396 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00006804 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002222 BTC.

Beldex Coin Profile

Beldex (BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,928,316,178 coins and its circulating supply is 6,680,616,178 coins. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Beldex

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency . Beldex has a current supply of 9,928,300,521.639107 with 6,680,600,521.639107 in circulation. The last known price of Beldex is 0.0768539 USD and is up 0.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 32 active market(s) with $12,588,042.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.beldex.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beldex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beldex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.