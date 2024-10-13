Benchmark Begins Coverage on Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS)

Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a speculative buy rating and a $1.25 price target on the stock.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Milestone Scientific in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a hold rating on the stock.
Get Our Latest Research Report on MLSS
Milestone Scientific Stock Performance
Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Milestone Scientific had a negative net margin of 54.87% and a negative return on equity of 60.78%. The company had revenue of $1.85 million for the quarter.
Insider Activity at Milestone Scientific
In other Milestone Scientific news, Director Leonard Osser sold 141,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.95, for a total transaction of $134,817.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,602,506 shares in the company, valued at $4,372,380.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 143,122 shares of company stock valued at $136,026. Insiders own 24.75% of the company’s stock.
About Milestone Scientific
Milestone Scientific Inc, a biomedical technology research and development company, patents, designs, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies, and devices for medical, dental, and cosmetic use in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through Dental and Medical segments.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Milestone Scientific
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Under $20 With Insider Buying and Major Upside
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- China’s EV Rally: Should Investors Chase, Avoid, or Buy the Dip?
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/7 – 10/11
Receive News & Ratings for Milestone Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Milestone Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.