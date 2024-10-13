BioSyent (CVE:RX) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

BioSyent Inc. (CVE:RX – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$10.61 and traded as high as C$11.48. BioSyent shares last traded at C$11.18, with a volume of 3,010 shares changing hands.

BioSyent Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$10.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$9.73. The company has a quick ratio of 6.91, a current ratio of 6.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. The company has a market capitalization of C$129.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 0.93.

BioSyent (CVE:RX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 26th. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13. BioSyent had a net margin of 21.14% and a return on equity of 20.88%. The business had revenue of C$8.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.80 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BioSyent Inc. will post 0.6944444 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

About BioSyent

In related news, Director Seyed Ahmad Ashrafi sold 2,320 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.95, for a total transaction of C$25,404.00. Also, insider FAX Capital Corp. sold 500,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.05, for a total transaction of C$5,025,000.00. Insiders have sold 502,920 shares of company stock worth $5,057,064 over the last 90 days. 33.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BioSyent Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires or licenses, develops, and sells pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in Canada and internationally. Its products include FeraMAX Pd Therapeutic 150 for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia; FeraMAX Pd Maintenance 45, a chewable supplement for the prevention of iron deficiency anemia; and FeraMAX Pd Powder 15, a powder form product used for preventing iron deficiency and iron deficiency anemia.

