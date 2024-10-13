Bioventix (LON:BVXP) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Bioventix PLC (LON:BVXP – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 4,273.48 ($55.93) and traded as low as GBX 3,905 ($51.11). Bioventix shares last traded at GBX 4,000 ($52.35), with a volume of 1,780 shares trading hands.

Bioventix Stock Down 0.6 %

The company has a market cap of £208.80 million, a P/E ratio of 2,453.99 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 4,109.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 4,272.07.

About Bioventix

Bioventix PLC creates, manufactures, and supplies sheep monoclonal antibodies (SMAs) for diagnostic applications worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of purified SMAs for thyroid, vitamin D, cardiac, drugs of abuse, fertility, oncology, and miscellaneous indications; and Pyrene (HOP-G) ELISA kit to monitor human exposure to industrial pollutants.

