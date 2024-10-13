Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,956 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 356 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $5,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC now owns 17,626 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Oracle by 1.7% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,957 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. First International Bank & Trust boosted its position in Oracle by 1.8% during the third quarter. First International Bank & Trust now owns 3,734 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 0.8% in the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 8,636 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Werlinich Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 3.1% in the second quarter. Werlinich Asset Management LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In related news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,125,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.69, for a total value of $161,651,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,145,732,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,630,281,802.57. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.69, for a total value of $161,651,250.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,145,732,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,630,281,802.57. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria Smith sold 6,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,042,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,889 shares in the company, valued at $7,076,685. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,146,320 shares of company stock worth $164,762,400. 42.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oracle Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $175.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $487.07 billion, a PE ratio of 45.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $99.26 and a 52 week high of $178.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $151.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.84.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $13.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.23 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 171.38% and a net margin of 20.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 41.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORCL has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Oracle from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Oracle from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Bank of America raised their target price on Oracle from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Oracle from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Oracle from $140.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.42.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Oracle

Oracle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.