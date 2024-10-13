Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Has $26.45 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,847 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $26,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $220,000. Retirement Planning Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 177.1% during the third quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 11,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,711,000 after purchasing an additional 7,436 shares during the period. Westend Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 166.1% during the third quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Kings Path Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.0% during the third quarter. Kings Path Partners LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 53.1% during the third quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 3,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

IVV stock opened at $582.35 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $560.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $543.12. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $411.02 and a one year high of $583.09. The stock has a market cap of $502.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.