Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Has $626,000 Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,287 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its position in FedEx by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Central Valley Advisors LLC bought a new position in FedEx during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Abound Wealth Management raised its position in FedEx by 175.9% during the 2nd quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 149 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sachetta LLC raised its position in FedEx by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 164 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FDX stock opened at $264.36 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $224.69 and a 52-week high of $313.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $281.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $275.48. The company has a market capitalization of $64.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.28.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by ($1.22). FedEx had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 4.62%. The business had revenue of $21.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.55 EPS. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 19.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th were paid a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 34.05%.

In other news, CEO Sriram Krishnasamy sold 8,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.14, for a total value of $2,611,688.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,246 shares in the company, valued at $3,797,974.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.43, for a total value of $607,821.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,189,042.91. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sriram Krishnasamy sold 8,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.14, for a total value of $2,611,688.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,797,974.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna lowered their target price on FedEx from $345.00 to $330.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 20th. StockNews.com lowered FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 6th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on FedEx from $335.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on FedEx from $334.00 to $328.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.17.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

