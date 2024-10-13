Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 70 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 58.8% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 54 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 140 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.34, for a total transaction of $77,047.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,251,959.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ROP. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $625.00 to $635.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Roper Technologies from $650.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Baird R W raised Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird raised Roper Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $617.00 to $635.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $674.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $616.00.

Roper Technologies Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE ROP opened at $551.55 on Friday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $474.46 and a one year high of $579.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $546.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $545.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.04 billion, a PE ratio of 40.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.02.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 22.14%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.16 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.77%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Further Reading

