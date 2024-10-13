Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Sells 200 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 1,185.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 170.9% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XYL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Xylem from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group initiated coverage on Xylem in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 target price on shares of Xylem in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Xylem from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Xylem from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.67.

Xylem Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE XYL opened at $136.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.18 billion, a PE ratio of 48.70, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Xylem Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.59 and a 12 month high of $146.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $132.80 and a 200-day moving average of $134.87.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 9.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. Xylem’s payout ratio is presently 51.25%.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

