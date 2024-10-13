BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Price Reaches $63,015.82 on Major Exchanges (BTCA)

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 12th. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a total market cap of $782.58 million and $47,789.22 worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded up 1.5% against the dollar. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can currently be bought for $63,015.82 or 1.00086102 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00008307 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.25 or 0.00014697 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001009 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00007493 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00006914 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000038 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.20 or 0.00054318 BTC.

About BITCOIN ADDITIONAL

BTCA is a coin. Its genesis date was February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,299,197 coins and its circulating supply is 12,418 coins. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official website is btcadd.io.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,299,197.02 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 62,623.77431843 USD and is up 3.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITCOIN ADDITIONAL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BITCOIN ADDITIONAL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BITCOIN ADDITIONAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

