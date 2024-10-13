Bitcoin SV (BSV) Price Reaches $45.15 on Major Exchanges

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 13th. During the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar. Bitcoin SV has a market cap of $892.49 million and $22.94 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin SV coin can now be purchased for about $45.15 or 0.00072057 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62,651.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $324.82 or 0.00518451 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.01 or 0.00030348 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 19,769,394 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @bsvblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin SV’s official website is www.bsvblockchain.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV (BSV) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate BSV through the process of mining. Bitcoin SV has a current supply of 19,769,303.125. The last known price of Bitcoin SV is 45.52599592 USD and is up 0.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 252 active market(s) with $23,239,185.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.bsvblockchain.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin SV should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin SV using one of the exchanges listed above.

