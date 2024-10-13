BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) Short Interest Update

BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, an increase of 150.0% from the September 15th total of 3,400 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 43,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

BK Technologies Price Performance

BKTI stock opened at $27.00 on Friday. BK Technologies has a 1-year low of $11.06 and a 1-year high of $27.50. The firm has a market cap of $95.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.07 and a beta of 1.22.

Get BK Technologies alerts:

BK Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter. BK Technologies had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The firm had revenue of $20.25 million for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of BK Technologies

In other news, Director Joshua Horowitz acquired 3,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.86 per share, with a total value of $66,133.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,787,400. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 9.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BK Technologies stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI – Free Report) by 19.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,086 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,798 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.53% of BK Technologies worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 55.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BK Technologies

(Get Free Report)

BK Technologies Corporation, through its subsidiary, BK Technologies, Inc, engages in design, manufacture, and markets wireless communications products in the United States and internationally. The company offers two-way land mobile radios (LMR) that are hand-held (portable) or installed in vehicles (mobile).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BK Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BK Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.