BlackCardCoin Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $4.03 Million (BCCOIN)

BlackCardCoin (BCCOIN) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 12th. Over the last week, BlackCardCoin has traded 6.5% lower against the dollar. One BlackCardCoin token can currently be bought for $0.40 or 0.00000644 BTC on major exchanges. BlackCardCoin has a market capitalization of $4.03 million and $1.02 million worth of BlackCardCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BlackCardCoin Token Profile

BlackCardCoin was first traded on March 20th, 2024. BlackCardCoin’s total supply is 70,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,985,456 tokens. The official website for BlackCardCoin is blackcardcoin.com. BlackCardCoin’s official message board is blackcardcoin.com/blog. BlackCardCoin’s official Twitter account is @blackcardcoin.

Buying and Selling BlackCardCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackCardCoin (BCCOIN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. BlackCardCoin has a current supply of 70,000,000 with 10,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of BlackCardCoin is 0.42235558 USD and is up 7.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 42 active market(s) with $1,079,981.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blackcardcoin.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCardCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlackCardCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BlackCardCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

