Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust (NYSE:BMN) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust (NYSE:BMN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 12th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0938 per share on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th.
Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of BMN stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.14. 5,003 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,055. Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of $21.51 and a fifty-two week high of $26.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.65.
About Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Why Fastenal Stock Could Hit New Highs After Strong Q3 Results
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Why Eli Lilly Stock Is Soaring—and How It Plans to Stay on Top
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Under $20 With Insider Buying and Major Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.