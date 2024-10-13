Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust (NYSE:BMN) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust (NYSE:BMN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 12th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0938 per share on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th.

Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of BMN stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.14. 5,003 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,055. Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of $21.51 and a fifty-two week high of $26.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.65.

About Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust

Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust is an close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Blackrock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in n investment grade municipal securities that are rated BBB- or above by S&P and Fitch or Baa3 or above by Moody's.

